Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Dunbar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Sue Dunbar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda Sue Dunbar Obituary
Glenda Sue Dunbar

Knoxville - Dunbar, Glenda Sue 82 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.

Sue graduated from Rule High School, Class of 1956. She was a member of Glen Oak Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was with prayer connection.

Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Merritt Leon Dunbar; parents, William Lloyd and Lucy Katherine Manning; brothers, William A. and James A. Manning; sister, Edna R. Grayson. She is survived by children, Bill (Amy) Pack, David (Song) Pack, Judy (Dorian) Wade; grandchildren, William (Amy) Pack, Stephen Pack, Erin Pack, Shawn (Danielle) Pack, Brett Gregory Wade; great grandchildren, Breah, Bryn, and Carson Pack; brothers, Juan Eugene Manning, Charles Wayne Manning; sisters, Mary E. Stephens, Betty Louise (Kyle) Butcher; several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Saturday, March 14th from 1-2pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service at 2pm. Burial will follow at Bookwalter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Tennessee at www.alztennessee.com.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -