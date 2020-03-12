|
Glenda Sue Dunbar
Knoxville - Dunbar, Glenda Sue 82 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Sue graduated from Rule High School, Class of 1956. She was a member of Glen Oak Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was with prayer connection.
Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Merritt Leon Dunbar; parents, William Lloyd and Lucy Katherine Manning; brothers, William A. and James A. Manning; sister, Edna R. Grayson. She is survived by children, Bill (Amy) Pack, David (Song) Pack, Judy (Dorian) Wade; grandchildren, William (Amy) Pack, Stephen Pack, Erin Pack, Shawn (Danielle) Pack, Brett Gregory Wade; great grandchildren, Breah, Bryn, and Carson Pack; brothers, Juan Eugene Manning, Charles Wayne Manning; sisters, Mary E. Stephens, Betty Louise (Kyle) Butcher; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Saturday, March 14th from 1-2pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service at 2pm. Burial will follow at Bookwalter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Tennessee at www.alztennessee.com.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020