Knoxville - Glenda Sue Martin, age 74 of Knoxville, formerly of Lenoir City went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Tennova North Hospital. Glenda was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Glenda was a wonderful Christian woman, more Christ like than anyone her husband has ever known. She was loved by everyone who knew her and always had a kind word for everyone. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Sally Voiles; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Georgia Martin; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Kathleen Cusick; brothers-in-law, Grady Martin, Lloyd Lemmons and Carson Barger. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Calvin Martin; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Scott Curry; son, Michael Martin; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Ron Wells; grandchildren: Samantha Mobley (Christian), Joseph Curry, Samuel Leonard, Eric Leonard (Kelsey) and Aaron Leonard; 3 great-grandchildren, Leah, Kylie and Monica; twin sister, Linda Sphar; sisters and brothers-in-law, JoAnn and Jerry Proaps, Mary and David Malone; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Barger and Nancy Martin; brother-in-law, Marvin Martin; many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Clear Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Vittatoe and Rev Justin Pratt officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clear Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 7350 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37721. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020