Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Glenda Wells Boles

Glenda Wells Boles Obituary
Glenda Wells Boles

Knoxville - Glenda Wells Boles, age 77, of Knoxville passed away Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Glenda retired from Knox County Schools after 30 years of service. She enjoyed quilting, Cades Cove, flower garden and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Glenda is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny W. Boles Sr; She is survived by her sons, Perry Boles, Wayne Boles and wife Debbie; grandchildren, John Cody Boles and Brooke Boles; sister, Shirley Cagley; nephew, Adam Cagley; niece, Carolyn Carter and husband Jody; great nieces, Kelli Byard, Cassi Carter and Faith Carter; special friends, Betty Paskell Lee, Sue and Dale Parnell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ,
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020
