Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
1:45 PM
Shoffner Cemetery, Sharps Chapel
Glenetta Shoffner Obituary
Glenetta Shoffner

Sharps Chapel - Glenetta Shoffner-age 75 of Sharps Chapel passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Diversicare of Claiborne County. Member of Highland Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Elsie (England) Odell; all of her brothers and sisters.

Survivors: Loving husband of 58 years, Billy Ray Shoffner; son, Jackie Ray Shoffner and Amy Denise Brantley; daughter, Crystal Hurst and Brian Justin Lane. Four grandchildren, Jackie Lynn Shoffner, Nikki Michelle Shoffner, Mikeal Anthony Dyer, Katelyn McKinley; two great-grandchildren, Jackie Earl Shoffner, Gabrielle Nicole Greene along with a host of friends.

The body may be viewed 11 a.m. till 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the chapel of Cooke-Campbell Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Shoffner Cemetery, Sharps Chapel for graveside service and interment at 2 p.m. with Rev. Greg Sharp, Rev. Willard Wilder officiating with music by Diane Lay. Pallbearers: Jackie Shoffner, Jackie Lynn Shoffner, Paul Whitley, Brian Lane, Joey Hurst and Mike Mabe. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
