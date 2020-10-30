Glenn Allen Rogers
Philadelphia - Glenn Allen Rogers age 69 of Philadelphia passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Shepherd's Fold Baptist Church and the Odd Fellow's Lodge. Glenn was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Rogers Jr.; parents, Fred and Sue Rogers; sister, Nancy McCall and nephew, Tony McCall. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Imogene Rogers; children, Jason Rogers, Daniel Rogers and Miranda Rogers; grandchildren: Destiny McDonald (Albert Baxter), Stephanie Rogers (Riley Womac), Katie Rogers and Kyle Jones; great-grandchildren, Chloe Baxter, Albert Baxter and Kinslee Baxter; nieces and nephews, Tawanna and Joey Akins, Deveria McCall (Calvin Hyatt) and Timothy McCall; several Newman nieces and nephews; great nephews, Brad and Crissy McCall, Lane Johnson, Logan Johnson, Chandler, Rebecca and Wyatt Akins. The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Avalon Hospice. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 2nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Brad McCall officiating. A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's of Tennessee.