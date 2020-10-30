1/1
Glenn Allen Rogers
Glenn Allen Rogers

Philadelphia - Glenn Allen Rogers age 69 of Philadelphia passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Shepherd's Fold Baptist Church and the Odd Fellow's Lodge. Glenn was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Rogers Jr.; parents, Fred and Sue Rogers; sister, Nancy McCall and nephew, Tony McCall. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Imogene Rogers; children, Jason Rogers, Daniel Rogers and Miranda Rogers; grandchildren: Destiny McDonald (Albert Baxter), Stephanie Rogers (Riley Womac), Katie Rogers and Kyle Jones; great-grandchildren, Chloe Baxter, Albert Baxter and Kinslee Baxter; nieces and nephews, Tawanna and Joey Akins, Deveria McCall (Calvin Hyatt) and Timothy McCall; several Newman nieces and nephews; great nephews, Brad and Crissy McCall, Lane Johnson, Logan Johnson, Chandler, Rebecca and Wyatt Akins. The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Avalon Hospice. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 2nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Brad McCall officiating. A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's of Tennessee. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
NOV
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
