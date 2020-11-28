1/1
Glenn Allen Selfe
Seymour - Glenn Allen Selfe, Sr. passed away on November 17, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. He was 91. Glenn was born June 3, 1929, the youngest of 9 boys, to Francis Wayland Selfe and Cora Kiser Selfe in Russell County, Virginia. He grew up on the family farm and attended Temple Hill High School. In 1959, Glenn moved to Knoxville, Tennessee and started a new family. He was co-owner of Selfe's Antiques in Knoxville for 15 years, followed by several years working for Knoxville Trailer Corporation. In 1975, the Governor of Tennessee named Glenn a Colonel, Aide de Camp, a prestigious honorary title. In 1980 he began construction of Maple Glen in Seymour, where he built residential rental units by hand and managed them for the next 25 years until his retirement in 2005. Glenn was gregarious and well known in the Seymour community. He counted among his friends farmers and lawyers, waitstaff and business entrepreneurs, grocery clerks and pharmacists. He loved animals, especially dogs and horses. Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Francis Wayland Selfe and mother, Cora Kiser Selfe. He was also preceded in death by his 8 brothers, William, Bert, Francis, Paul, Robert, Charles, Silas, and Clyde. Glenn is survived by his children, Leslie Ann Peake, Alison Selfe Keller, Tracy Selfe Carusi and Glenn Allen Selfe, Jr., grandchildren Ashley Caroline Keller, Daniel Evan Carusi, Alexander Mario Carusi, great-grandson Ashton Grant Pittman and numerous nieces and nephews. An informal open house catered by Glenn's favorite restaurant will be held at Hampton Hall, 627 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37804, on December 5th, from 12pm to 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you support the Humane Society or The Nature Conservancy. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
