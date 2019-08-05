Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Fountain City Lions Club.
Knoxville - Atkinson, Glenn (Hot Rod), age 64, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home. He was a well-known mechanic around Knoxville. He was preceded in death by his son Glenn E. Atkinson (BoBo). He is survived by his daughters Danielle Esslinger and Angela Samples; 8 grandchildren, siblings Billie Jean Mrkonjich, Marie Red, twins John Atkinson and Connie French, Mike Atkinson, and very special sister Karen Atkinson, and Kim Capps, and a host of other family members and friends. The family and friends will have a memorial gathering from 4:00 pm until 10:00 pm Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Fountain City Lions Club.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2019
