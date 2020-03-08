|
Glenn Blair
Knoxville - Glenn Blair, age 78 went to be with his loving Father & Savior after a long battle with Alzheimers. He retired from Delta Airlines in Atlanta as a Customer Service Supervisor. After retirement he worked at Home Depot, where as God would have it, he met his wife, Carol. Glenn served in the Air Force. Glenn was a kind, gentle & sincere man who gave his life to Jesus later in life. He loved his dogs Jenny & Abby who provided a respite from the Alzheimers and loved him unconditionally. Glenn had a green thumb and liked to play in the dirt. There was never a weed or leaf in the yard when he was around. He was a skilled craftsman who could build or repair almost anything. He even built Carol a "she shed". He enjoyed playing golf with the fellas from Sevier Heights Baptist Church and the guys in his family. Glenn has many faithful & extraordinary friends who have given support in countless ways. To each of you we remember each kind deed, gesture and word of encouragement. The ladies in Carol's Thursday Morning Bible Study at SHBC are prayer warriors who have over the years lifted Glenn & Carol to the Father. Mary Lue Barefoot, a special friend to both Glenn & Carol, along with Dean Owens, a very special brother, has been with them to walk this journey and hold them up when they couldn't do it themselves. God has used each one of these mentioned & many others to do His work. Very special thanks to Dr. Andy Adams & Montry with Summit Medical for their loving care. We want to thank Amedisys Hospice & The Pointe at Lifespring for their support. Glenn was preceded in death by his late wife, Edie and son, Brent; brothers, Lemuel & Ben Blair. He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Bryan (Alisa) & grandson, Harrison Blair; sisters, Lela Haire & Evelyn Blackwood. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, 4:00-6:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 6:00pm. Family & Friends will meet at Berry Funeral Home Thursday, March 12, 10:15am and process to Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike for an 11:00am Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Last Chance Rescue. Checks payable to Hendricks Animal Clinic, P.O. 385 Manchester, GA 30060. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020