Glenn "Rusty" Carpenter

Marion Glenn Lee (Rusty) Carpenter, age 90 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife of 68 years, Marie, and his eldest son, Rick Carpenter. Rusty was born on September 6, 1928 to John and Bonnie Neal Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents along with brothers Lowell and Ausby Washam, AJ and Bill Carpenter.

Rusty served as a Marine during the Korean Conflict before joining Southern Bell Telephone company. He retired as a Regional Network Manager with Bellsouth after 40 years of service. Rusty traveled early in his career on numerous restoration efforts during

natural disasters in the 60s and was well known for mentoring

numerous technicians throughout his career in East Tennessee. After retirement, he and Marie enjoyed RVing across the

country, making many new friends along the way. As

someone who "worked since he was 11 years old" and never

wanting to be sedentary, Rusty began working part time at his

neighborhood Food City well into his 80's. He was their unofficial mascot, knowing everyone by name in the community. He was

charter member of Gibbs Ruitan Club as well as assisting Clayton Sharp in starting the Boy Scout Troup 500, which is still active in the Gibbs community. He was an avid sports enthusiast,

coaching numerous little league baseball teams and a city/county

championship midget football team. He loved racing and continued to attend Nascar races with his boys at Bristol well into his 80's.

Rusty is survived by Marie, and three sons, Rick Carpenter of Halls, Shane (Carla) Carpenter of Knoxville and Neal Carpenter of North Potomac MD. He was a beloved grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 6.

The family will receive friends at Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 7pm with pastors David Smith and Joshua Felton officiating. Family and friends will meet at Clapps Chapel Cemetery Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11am for a graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Clapps Chapel UMC Building Fund.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
