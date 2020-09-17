Glenn Carroll Cordell
Altamonte Springs - Glenn Carroll Cordell, passed away peacefully on September 13th in the In-Patient Care Unit of Hospice in Altamonte Springs, Florida, he was 88.
Glenn was born January 16th 1932 in Whittier, North Carolina. After living his childhood years in the Smokemont area of North Carolina, his family had to make way for the creation of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park and moved to Sevierville, Tennessee. There he attended Sevier County High School. In May 1951 he joined the U.S. Air Force. After bootcamp he was sent to Treasure Island, California the be trained as a Photolithographer and spent most of his time with the 581st Air Resupply Group at Clark Air Force base in the Philippines during the Korean War.
After his time in the Air Force, in October 1955, he married Dorothy Lea Jenkins of Pigeon Forge and lived mainly in Knoxville, Tennessee before moving to Winter Springs, Florida in 1974.
Glenn was predeceased by his father, Glen Rock Cordell, mother, Nina Elizabeth Martin Cordell of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and his son Jeffrey Lynn Cordell, Winter Spring, Florida. Survivors include his wife Dorothy, son Carroll Martin Cordell "Marty", Winter Garden, daughter Juanita Cordell Griffin, Archer, Florida. Five grandchildren, Katelyn Renee Cordell and Glenn Buckner Cordell (Marty), Leanne Cathrine Almond, Dena Nicole Ray, and William Bronson Cordell (Jeffrey), as well as two great grandchildren Maggie Estell Almond and Raylena Evelyn Ray.
Additionally, three siblings, Joel Ray Cordell, of Thomasville, Georgia, Virginia Edwina Houser, of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Bobby Lee Cordell, of Jefferson City, Tennessee, along with many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation: September 17th from 6 to 8:00 PM will be held at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home East Altamonte Chapel, 994 E Altamonte Dr., Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701. A Graveside Service: September 18th at 10:00 PM, will be held at All Faiths Memorial Park, 1390 Park Dr., Casselberry, Florida 32707. www.baldwinfairchildeastaltamonte.com