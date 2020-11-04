Glenn Douglass
Seymour - Glenn Douglass, age 93, of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Lorena Douglass, 2 infant sons, Roy Edward and Gary Michael Douglass, parents, Luna and Hattie Douglass, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Glenn was an Army WWII veteran. Survivors: Daughter: Roberta "Bobbie Jean" Bankston. Grandsons: Micah Coutta and spouse Greg, Greg Coutta and wife Amanda. Several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Dear friends: Charles Bankston, Johnny and Jan Coutta. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Ford Hill Lane, Seymour, TN 37865., or a charity of choice
. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Friday at Underwood Cemetery in Kodak for graveside services and interment.