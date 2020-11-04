1/1
Seymour - Glenn Douglass, age 93, of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Lorena Douglass, 2 infant sons, Roy Edward and Gary Michael Douglass, parents, Luna and Hattie Douglass, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Glenn was an Army WWII veteran. Survivors: Daughter: Roberta "Bobbie Jean" Bankston. Grandsons: Micah Coutta and spouse Greg, Greg Coutta and wife Amanda. Several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Dear friends: Charles Bankston, Johnny and Jan Coutta. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Ford Hill Lane, Seymour, TN 37865., or a charity of choice. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Friday at Underwood Cemetery in Kodak for graveside services and interment. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
