Glenn E. Farrington
Knoxville, TN
Glenn E. Farrington, age 84 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord May 8, 2019 at home. Glenn was a gospel singer for 64 years, a choir director at Faithway Baptist Church. He was Master Barber in Fountain City for over 65 years. Preceded in death by parents Zella and George Farrington, wife Shirley Hale Farrington, son Darrell Farrington, and daughter Sherry Riley. Survived by wife Glenda "Dodie" Kirchner Farrington, daughter and son-in-law Vickie and Roger Sharp, son and daughter-in-law Eddie and Jemmalyn Farrington, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Parker, special friend D.C. Hale. Family will receive friends 5:00-8:00pm Friday, May 10, 2019, at Faithway Baptist Church with service to follow at 8:00pm. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online
condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 10 to May 11, 2019