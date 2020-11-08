Glenn E. Hawkins
Mascot - Glenn E. Hawkins - Age 74 of Mascot, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Glenn proudly served his country in the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart Recipient. Glenn was an over the road Truck Driver working for himself and later retiring from Roadway Express. He was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church. Glenn was preceded in death by parents, Alvin Odre Hawkins and Frances Hattie Loy Hawkins; wife, Martha Hawkins and her son, David McCurry; son-in-law, Jeff Stinnett; sister, Mary Lou Brooks; brothers, Billy Hawkins and Charles Hawkins and his sons, Larry Hawkins and Brian Hawkins. Glenn is survived by his children, Michael Hawkins (Susanna), Kristi Crow (Jeff), Teresa Barnes (Bob), Gary McCurry (Renee), Debbie Stinnett, Hope McCurry; wife, Barbara Hawkins and her children, Greg Hawkins (Stephanie), Steve Hawkins and Melissa Hawkins-Webb (Freddy); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as a host of numerous other family members. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM officiated by Pastor Danny Neal and Associate Pastor Theo Metzger. Live-streaming of the Funeral Service may be viewed securely on Bridges Funeral Home website beginning at 6:55 PM On Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service at Roseberry Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999 www.bridgesfuneralhome.com