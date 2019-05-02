|
|
Glenn Edward Teasley
Knoxville, TN
Glenn Edward Teasley passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2019, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, TN, surrounded in love by his family. Glenn was born on November 28, 1943, in Anderson, S.C. He moved to Oak Ridge in 1945 with his parents, Norman Allan Teasley, Sr. and Lucille Fountain Teasley and his brother Norman Allan Teasley, Jr., where he graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1961. Following high school, Glenn attended Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, TN, and East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Glenn had a wonderful outgoing personality, sharp wit, and signature
positive attitude; he not only projected these characteristics in his personal relationships, they also contributed to his
successful career in sales. Glenn always had a talent for sales, even in his youth. He often earned awards for "selling the most"
whether it be on his newspaper route or in scouts. After college, Glenn worked in various areas of the floor covering industry starting off with management sales positions with Tarkett-Armstrong -- often attaining salesman-of-the-year recognition. This experience prepared him to fulfill his longtime goal of
owning his own business. He began with retail and
wholesale stores in Atlanta and Nashville and later was a
partner in a flooring covering distributor business headquartered in Chattanooga, TN. Glenn often said he loved every
minute of his career and had fun doing it. He retired in March 2013 and enjoyed playing golf in his leisure time, going to the gym, beach trips to Hilton Head Island, S.C., with his family, as well as working in his yard. Glenn recently
stated he had no regrets. Glenn is a member of Kern United Methodist Church. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Allan Teasley, Sr. and Lucille Fountain Teasley. Glenn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anne Maggart Teasley; his daughter and son-in-law Ashley and Wallace Dalton of Clinton, TN; his grandson, Liam Riley Dalton of Clinton, TN; his brother and sister-in-law, Norman Allan Teasley, Jr. and Judy Teasley of Knoxville, TN; nephews and (spouses), Norman Allan Teasley, III (Stacey); Tony Teasley (Molly); Geoffrey Eisenstadt (Susan); Jonathon Eisenstadt; Tommy Eisenstadt; and Matthew Eisenstadt (Rachael) of California; his uncle, Larry Fountain of Williamston, S.C.; and many great nieces and nephews and cousins. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home, Oak Ridge, TN. Visitation will take place at Kern Memorial United Methodist Church, 451 East Tennessee Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, on Friday, May 3, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with Celebration of Life for Glenn immediately following at 3:00 p.m. The Rev. Daniel H. Taylor will officiate. A private graveside will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the
family requests that you make a donation to your favorite
charity or to Kern United Methodist Church. Online messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com. Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home is serving the Teasley family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 2, 2019