|
|
Glenn "Allen" Ellison, Jr.
Knoxville - Glenn "Allen" Ellison Jr., 55, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning. As in life, his wife Penny was by his side.
Allen was the only son of the late Glenn and Josephine Ellison. Born in Charleston, S.C. while his father was on active duty with the Navy. He was an incredible and beloved son, brother, husband and friend. Allen graduated from Coke County High School in 1983, having already joined the Army at the age of 17.
Allen very proudly and honorably served as Staff Sgt First Class in the 82nd Airborne tied to A Company 325.
Allen is survived by his wife, Penny, sisters Katherine and Cindy, mother-in-law Agnes, along with several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feral Feline Friends (Feralfelinefriends.org) and Breakthrough Corporation, breakthroughknoxville.org who provides support to Autistic families.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow. An Interment Service will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View Pike, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:30 am with Full Military Honors.
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019