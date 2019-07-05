|
|
Glenn Headrick
Madisonville - Headrick, Glenn, age 90, of Madisonville, passed away 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home. Member of First Baptist Church of Madisonville. He loved music and enjoyed playing his guitar with family and friends.
Survivors, granddaughter, Sasha Wall Odum, of Madisonville, great-grandson, Ryland Odum, several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by wife, Virginia Huskey Headrick, daughter, LaVonne Headrick Wall, parents, Bruce and Laura Trotter Headrick, sisters, Pauline, Ruth, Lucille, Maxine, brothers, Hugh, Carl, Warren.
Graveside service and interment 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Mattox Cemetery, Wears Valley, Rev. Steven Croft officiating. Special thanks to the staff at Madisonville Health and Rehab, Amedisys Hospice and Home Health Care and very special caregiver, Patricia Croft. Family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Saturday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 5, 2019