|
|
Glenn Jones
Knoxville , TN
Glenn Jones, age 76, passed away May 13, 2019. He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. He was an iron worker and set structural steel. He was the first to say "let me help". He volunteered at the Fountain City Ministry Center. Glenn loved his children and grandchildren dearly and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. He is preceded in death by parents John & Verdie Jones and brother Charles Jones. Survived by loving and devoted wife Barbara Yarnell Jones; children Darren (Kim) Jones, Angela (Brad) Long and Christopher Jones; grandchildren Jarod, Jacob, Matthew and Emmaline. A service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Clear Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Vittatoe officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clear Spring Baptist Church Building Fund (7350 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37721). Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2019