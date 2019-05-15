Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Clear Springs Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Jones


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenn Jones Obituary
Glenn Jones

Knoxville , TN

Glenn Jones, age 76, passed away May 13, 2019. He was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. He was an iron worker and set structural steel. He was the first to say "let me help". He volunteered at the Fountain City Ministry Center. Glenn loved his children and grandchildren dearly and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. He is preceded in death by parents John & Verdie Jones and brother Charles Jones. Survived by loving and devoted wife Barbara Yarnell Jones; children Darren (Kim) Jones, Angela (Brad) Long and Christopher Jones; grandchildren Jarod, Jacob, Matthew and Emmaline. A service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Clear Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Vittatoe officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clear Spring Baptist Church Building Fund (7350 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37721). Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now