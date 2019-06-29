|
|
Glenn Leonard Loy
Knoxville - Glenn Leonard Loy, 92, passed away on June 26, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1926 in Loyston, Tennessee to James Abraham Garfield Loy and Zola Troxler Loy. The Loys relocated to Knox County following the completion of Norris Dam in 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ethel Loy, Harley Loy, Fred Loy, Dolphia Derryberry, Carl Loy, Pearl Snodderly, John Brown Loy, Bert Loy, and June Whitaker. He is survived by his sister, Joan Maysey of Knoxville. Glenn graduated from Farragut High School in 1945 and served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked as a manager for Mrs. Kinser's Foods for over 20 years. Some of his favorite activities included growing roses, creating rock gardens, hiking, photography, and traveling the world. He was a member and deacon of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and also attended The Lord's Chapel. For many years he sang in the Cedar Springs choir and was an inaugural member of the Knoxville Nativity Pageant choir where he sang for over 40 consecutive years. He was a member of the American Rose Society and the American Rock Garden Society. Glenn was well known throughout the region and liked by everyone he met. Many have enjoyed the events where he gladly played the organ or piano and sang. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1st from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 am on Tuesday, July 2 at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Nativity Pageant of Knoxville, PO Box 53258, Knoxville, TN 37950. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 29 to June 30, 2019