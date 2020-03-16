|
|
Rev. Glenn Lester Byrd "Preacher Byrd"
Rutledge - Rev. Glenn Lester Byrd "Preacher Byrd", born November 8, 1926 departed his earthly home for his heavenly home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was saved at New Blackwell Baptist Church. He was ordained as a Baptist minister April 23, 1962, and pastored churches in Grainger, Jefferson, and Hamblen Counties.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. & Hattie Byrd, two brothers, Abe & Lawrence, sisters, Hazel Morgan and Estelle Kerr, son Doug Byrd, daughter, Nervie Dalton, son-in-law, Edd Morgan, and several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Pauline Wright Byrd, daughter, Judy (Eddie) Ramsey, sons, Lester "Tink" (Juanita), Ronnie (Marie), Mike (Camilla), and daughter-in-law, Selena Byrd; 11 grandchildren, Darla, Lori & Lisa Byrd, Emily (Greg) Loggans, Jason (Amanda) Byrd, Sierra Byrd, Jeremy and Zach Byrd, Jodi (Steve) Hasselbusch, Missy (Dewayne) Davis, and Tony Dalton; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Preacher Byrd was a Godly man who loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at New Bethel Baptist Church on Lakeshore Rd with Rev. Terry Winstead, Rev. David Marshall, and Rev. Thomas Holt officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens. Preacher Byrd will lie in state from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the church before the funeral.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Byrd, Jason Byrd, Nicolas Davis, Matthew Byrd, Dewayne Davis and Steve Hasselbusch.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020