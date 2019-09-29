|
Glenn Richard Beeler
Knoxville - Glenn Richard Beeler, age 83 of Halls Crossroads, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was retired from AT&T after 39 years of service. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Troy and Opal Irick Beeler. Glenn is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Crippen Beeler; his children and their families: Kim and Wayne Jackson (Charlie and Amy, Abby and Britt Daniel, Jonathan); Rick and Aileen Beeler (Katie and Stewart Henson, Troy, Will and Devin); Gary and Rena Beeler (Christopher and Callie, Caroline, Laura, and Garrett); George and Julie Beeler (Sam and Maggie); great grandchildren, Levi, Graham, Ava, and Ellie; sister, Phyllis Pitts; sister-in-law, Eleanor Miller; nephew and nieces, Jimmy Pitts, Beth Ann Riggins, and Suzanne McNeil. Many thanks to the caring staffs of Amedisys Hospice and Beverly Park Place for serving Glenn and the family so well. Visitation will be at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, followed by a brief service. Rev. Mike Bundon will officiate. The family will gather for a private graveside service on Tuesday with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
