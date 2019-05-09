Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
Interment
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopewell Springs Cemetery
SWABE, GLENN, age 97, of Madisonville, passed away 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Madisonville Health and Rahab surrounded by his children. He was a member of Corntassel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Etta Lee Garren Swabe; parents, John and Sarah Swabe; sisters, Lucille Cardin, Hazel Ozymy; brothers, John H. Swabe, Albert Swabe, Rod Swabe and Marcus Swabe; daughters-in-law, Gale Swabe and Cordelia Swabe. Survivors: Son, John Swabe; Daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Kate and Ronnie Green,Glenda and Tim West; Grandchildren and

spouses, Tim and Yvonne Swabe, Jim and Tracy Swabe, Jason and Erin Green, Joey and Elizabeth Green, Heather and Andy Byrd, Adam and Holly Hendricks, Rachel and Chris Gulledge; Great-grandchildren, Abby and Savanna Swabe, Carly, Kelly and Caleb Swabe, David and Shelby Green, Lakelee and Paisley Byrd. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Jim Swabe, Rev. Dennis Atkins officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Friday, Hopewell Springs Cemetery, Rev. Chris Holloway officiating. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 9, 2019
