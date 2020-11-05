1/1
Glenn William Butts Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn William Butts Jr.

Glenn William Butts Jr. departed this life, Friday, October 30, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He served in the United States Army at Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri. He was a dedicated worker for General Shale Brick for many years where he operated the Kiln for burning bricks on the graveyard shift as well as many other tasks. He was a member of Logan Temple A.M. E. Zion Church. Glenn enjoyed spending his free time watching Westerns and having fun with family and friends

Preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Butts Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Butts.

He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted companion and caregiver, Cherry C McClendon, son Glenn W. Butts III, sister, Michele Brown, cousins, Sherry Whittington Fishback, William Geno Colbert, Norman Colbert, Darlene Dukes, and a host of other family and friends to include special friend, Nathaniel Hall.

Family will receive friends, 1:30-2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 2:00 p.m., Rev. Sam Brown, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved