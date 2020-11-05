Glenn William Butts Jr.Glenn William Butts Jr. departed this life, Friday, October 30, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He served in the United States Army at Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri. He was a dedicated worker for General Shale Brick for many years where he operated the Kiln for burning bricks on the graveyard shift as well as many other tasks. He was a member of Logan Temple A.M. E. Zion Church. Glenn enjoyed spending his free time watching Westerns and having fun with family and friendsPreceded in death by his parents, Glenn Butts Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Butts.He leaves to cherish his memories, devoted companion and caregiver, Cherry C McClendon, son Glenn W. Butts III, sister, Michele Brown, cousins, Sherry Whittington Fishback, William Geno Colbert, Norman Colbert, Darlene Dukes, and a host of other family and friends to include special friend, Nathaniel Hall.Family will receive friends, 1:30-2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 2:00 p.m., Rev. Sam Brown, Officiating.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY