Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Wolfe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Wolfe Obituary
Glenn Wolfe

Knoxville - Glenn Lee Wolfe, age 71 of Knoxville, passed away October 22, 2019. He was an US Navy Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. Glenn loved listening to the UT Vols on his radio, fishing and working on small projects with his hands. Preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Laura Wolfe; brother, Thomas Wolfe. Family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 1st, from 6-8 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, Nov. 2nd, at 12 PM at Stock Creek Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com. Arrangements by Berry Highland South.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.