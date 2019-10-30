|
Glenn Wolfe
Knoxville - Glenn Lee Wolfe, age 71 of Knoxville, passed away October 22, 2019. He was an US Navy Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. Glenn loved listening to the UT Vols on his radio, fishing and working on small projects with his hands. Preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Laura Wolfe; brother, Thomas Wolfe. Family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 1st, from 6-8 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, Nov. 2nd, at 12 PM at Stock Creek Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com. Arrangements by Berry Highland South.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019