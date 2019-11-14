|
Glenna Lutes Breeden
Knoxville - Glenna Lutes Breeden of Knoxville passed from this life on November 9, 2019.
She was a caring mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was a member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Keathley; son, Joey Ruzzene; her loving grandchildren who will miss her dearly, Trinity, Anthony, Kaleb and Matthew.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Young-Williams Animal Center or Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 17th. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM with memorial service to follow at 4 p.m.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019