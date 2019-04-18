|
Glenna (Cook) Newport
Spring City, TN
Glenna (Cook) Newport, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home in Spring City. Born in Winona, Tennessee on August 11, 1931, she is the daughter of the late Shirlie Hobert and Laura (Jeffers) Cook. Glenna was a faithful, adventurous wife and mother of five. She loved
cooking, being with her family and appreciated nothing more than a full house. Glenna enjoyed being outside gardening, fishing for crappie, and traveling with her husband. As well as, music and looking through her photo albums. She was often found in her kitchen canning, making one of her
delicious soups, or homemade gravy and biscuits. Her specialties were apple butter, stack cake, coconut cake, and her amazing
strawberry pies! More than anything though, she loved her Savior Jesus Christ. Her bible could always be found in the same place where she had been reading every morning, along with her crossword puzzles. She was a member of Paradise Baptist Church. She loved deeply, had a servant's heart, and it was evident to all those who knew her. If anyone needed help, Glenna was the first to give of her time and energy. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Ancil Newport, son Kerry Todd Newport, daughter-in-law Rebecca (Hall) Newport, sister Elsie and brother-in-law Porter Lawson of Pioneer, Tennessee, and brother Eldon (Pete) Cook of Cincinnati, Ohio.
She is survived by four of her children Angela Willis of Spring City,
Hobert Newport of Midtown, Monte Newport (Becky), Randy Newport (Karen), both of Spring City.
Sister Eunia Jackson (Billy) of Kettering, Ohio,
Brothers Ronald Cook (Greta) of Norma, Tennessee, Donald Cook (Delores) of Winona, Tennessee, Tony Cook (Rhonda) of Crandall, Georgia.
14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends at Evan's Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm with the funeral services to follow with Pastor Matt Campbell officiating. The burial and graveside service will take place on Saturday morning, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Glen Alice Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Glenna (Cook) Newport.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019