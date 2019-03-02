|
|
Glennis E. Harris
Knoxville , TN
Glennis E. Harris, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home. He was a member of House Mountain Church of Christ and retired from Martin-Marietta. Survived by wife of 65 years Alice Harris, sons Phillip Harris (Kathy) and Bryan Harris, daughter Donna Harbin (Greg), grandchildren Brandy, Chris, Ashley, Jordan, Alex, Lauren, Ethan, and Joey, great-grandchildren Peyton, Christian, Makayla, Haley, Harper, Jake, Luke, Levi, Caison, Colton, and Remi, great-great-grandchild Caroline, brother Jack Harris (Linda), and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow officiated by Rev. Tim Hopkins and Dave Clark. Family and friends will meet 12:45pm Monday, March 4, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel to proceed to Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens for a 2:00pm
interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019