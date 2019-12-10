Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Corryton - Gloria Jean Fox, age 69, passed away on December 9, 2019. She worked as the librarian at Luttrell Library for a number of years. Preceded in death by parents Luther and Retha Beeler McCoy, sister Loretta, brothers Earl McCoy, Pete McCoy, Claude McCoy, and Arthur McCoy. Survived by husband Roy Fox, daughter Brandi (Joe) McBrayer, brother Floyd (Gloria) McCoy, sisters-in-law Naomi McCoy and Ann McCoy, many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 12:00-1:00pm Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 1:00pm. Rev. Jerry Baltimore to officiate. Family and friends will then proceed to Blaine's Chapel Cemetery for interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
