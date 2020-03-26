|
|
Gloria Geraldine Tanner- of Knoxville, departed this life, March 15, 2020. Born November 14, 2020.
Preceded in death by, Sharday Haworth; Roger Tanner, Krystin Sensabaugh, Sarah P. Scott.
Leaving to mourn her passing, children, Arlene (Cordell) Sherwan, Michael (Kim) Haworth, Beford, VA, Donna Haworth, Betty (Everett) Haworth, Bedford, VA.
Family will receive friends, 2:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church, 1117 Beaman Lake Road, 37914; funeral service, 3:00 p.m., Pastor Gene Thomas and Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020