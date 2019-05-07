Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Gloria Jean Galyon Hughes

Gloria Jean Galyon Hughes Obituary
Gloria Jean Galyon Hughes

Lenoir City, TN

Gloria Jean Galyon Hughes, age 67, of Lenoir City (formerly of Loudon), passed to her eternal resting place on May 5, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Gloria was born on March 27, 1957 and was of the Baptist faith. She attended Vaughn's Chapel Baptist Church when she was able. Gloria was retired from Viscase Corp after 30+ years of service.

Preceded in death by her

parents, Gene and Helen Redmon Galyon of Loudon; maternal grandparents, Ben and MaryBell Redmon; paternal grandparents, Husk and Calesta Galyon. She is survived by her brother and caregiver, Bill (Billy Ben) Galyon and wife, Betty; niece, Beth (Matt) Fugate of Cleveland;

nephew, Billy (Missy) Galyon of Maryville; 3 great nieces, Ashlyn, Madison, Emma Galyon of Maryville. Other special people in her life were Judy and Harlen Jenkins, Gary and Dee Ivy; many cousins, and her fur baby and constant companion, Treena.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Fort Loudoun Medical Center and the staff for their wonderful care given to Gloria throughout her illness. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 on Wednesday and proceed to Steekee Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 7, 2019
