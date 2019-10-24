|
|
Gloria Jean Haynes
Knoxville - Gloria Jean Haynes - age 72, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Bridges Funeral Home at 1:00 PM for a funeral service on Saturday, October 26, 2019 and will leave in procession for Roseberry Cemetery immediately following the service for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019