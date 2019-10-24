Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Gloria Jean Haynes

Gloria Jean Haynes Obituary
Gloria Jean Haynes

Knoxville - Gloria Jean Haynes - age 72, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Bridges Funeral Home at 1:00 PM for a funeral service on Saturday, October 26, 2019 and will leave in procession for Roseberry Cemetery immediately following the service for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
