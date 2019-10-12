|
Gloria Jean Smith
Knoxville - Gloria Jean "Susie" Smith, born December 6, 1958, transitioned to her heavenly home on October 8, 2019 at the age of 60.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, James G. Smith; two grandchildren: JaKayia Fain and Ja'Miracle Fain; one great-grandson, Charles Perry IV; sisters: Ruby Rodgers and Linda Wagner; brothers: James E. Smith and Terry A. Smith; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention; friends to include Donna Patrick and Elise "Poochie" Foster.
The family will receive friends at Unity Mortuary on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM with the Celebration of Life Service to follow. The final resting place will be at Greenwood Cemetery. A white dove release will conclude the services. The family will receive friends and assemble at 1959 Goins Drive #409 (Lonsdale).
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Ms. Smith's guestbook can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019