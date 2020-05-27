|
|
Gloria Lane Pierce
Oak Ridge - Gloria Lane Pierce, 82, of Oak Ridge, TN, went home peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020, after many years of living with dementia. She was born June 14, 1937 in Big Four, WV to James Edward and Minnie Alice Copeland Lane. After completing high school in Welch, WV, she earned an A.A. in Secretarial Science from Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, VA.
She moved to Oak Ridge in 1957 where she worked at the K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant. She met and married her husband Gerald at Glenwood Baptist Church in Oak Ridge where they are long-time members. She and Gerald also served almost 31 years at Clear Branch Baptist in Lake City, TN. After raising her family, Gloria returned to work as a church secretary, first at Calvary Baptist Oak Ridge for 3 years and then at Glenwood Baptist Oak Ridge for 19 years.
Gloria was known for her smile that would instantly make you know you were loved and welcomed. She served her churches as a choir member, G.A. leader, and Sunday School Teacher. She cherished working with young people and had a heart for missions; that same loving heart led her to help other church members, especially elderly and absent ones. If she saw a need, she stepped in and filled it. Gloria loved to sing and found great joy in flowers, especially daisies and irises.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her older brother Melvin.
Left to cherish her faithful and loving memory are husband Gerald; children Edward (Jessica) Pierce, Randall Pierce, and Nancy Pierce; siblings Claude (Janice) Lane, Nancy (Don) Lane, Robert (Janet) Lane, and Joel (Wanda) Lane; sister-in-law Pearl Lane; grandchildren Julia and Elliot Pierce; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Family and friends will meet at Glenwood Baptist Church, Oak Ridge, Thursday, May 28, 2020, for visitation at 12:00 PM and funeral at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mark Walton of Glenwood Baptist, Oak Ridge, TN, and Pastor Robert Lane of Harbour Light Baptist, Princeton, WV, officiating. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank Stephanie, Cynthia, Chad, and Jamie of Amedisys Hospice and Samantha and Joel of Comfort Keepers In-Home Care for their loving and dedicated care for Gloria. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Gloria's name to Glenwood Baptist Church, 200 N. Alabama Rd., Oak Ridge, TN.
Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020