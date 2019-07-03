|
Gloria Steadman Butler
Knoxville - Mrs. Gloria Steadman Butler, 89, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Knoxville, TN. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home in Oxford, MS with Rev. Warren Black officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning ay 9:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery
Born on September 16, 1929 in Shelby, MS to the late George and Birdie Steadman, she was also preceded in death by her loving sister, Christine. She attended Mississippi State College for Women and the University of Mississippi and was a member of Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church of Knoxville, TN. Gloria was a talented pianist and enjoyed teaching piano for many years. She started a garden club and a bridge club in Nashville, TN and Knoxville, TN and greatly cherished the friendships formed during those times. Her greatest joy was her family.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, Clinton Varner Butler; a son, Clint Butler of Birmingham, AL (Linda); a daughter, Carla Butler Martin of Knoxville, TN (Lee); five grandchildren, Carter Butler, Jill Butler Hightower (Daniel), Nina Martin Byrd (Blake), Ashleigh Martin Neu (Stephen) and Daniel Martin and a great grandson, Jacob Hightower.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Butler's memory may be made to a .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 3, 2019