Gloria Witt
Madisonville - WITT, GLORIA PATTERSON, age 90, of Madisonville, widow of the Honorable James Curwood Witt, Sr., passed away 3:50 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville and United Methodist Women. Her hobbies included golfing, gardening, cooking, tennis and sewing. She was preceded in death by grandson, Jeffrey Wilhite; son-in-law, Stan Wilhite. Survivors: Children, Cindy Wilhite, of Knoxville, Kathy Hall, the Honorable James Curwood Witt, Jr. and wife, Dr. Carole Witt, PhD; Grandchildren, Benjamin Wilhite, Gloria K. Wilhite, Christy Hall Buchanan (Jim), Lisa Hall McMahan, Andria W. Parker (Brian), Mary Witt Butler (Eric), James C. Witt III, John B. Witt; Great-grandchildren, Emma Queener, Caroline and Fletcher Buchanan, Ansley, Luke, Landry and Valor Parker; Half-sister, Linda Walker, of Maryville; Step-sister, Carolyn Steuer, Atlanta, GA; Faithful companion, Joey (dog). A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, at the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville. Rev. Keith Knight will officiate. The interment will be private. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
