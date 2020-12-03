Glorial H BradbyJacksonville - Glorial H. Bradby was born in a christian home March 14,1937, in Jacksonville North Carolina. She entered into eternal rest peacefully at home, November 30, 2020.Glorial graduated with a BS from North Carolina Central University. She received her master's and Ph.d from Atlanta University. She was a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. Member of Lennon Seney United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie Sr. and Annie L. Humphrey; husband, Porterfield Bradby.Left to cherish her memories are children: son, Allen (Dania) Bradby; daughter, Portia Bradby; granddaughter, Alexis Bradby; brother, Eddie (Cecelia) Humphrey; nephew, Waverly (Pat) Bradby and a host of friends.Visitation:12:00pm -8:00pm., Monday, December 7, 2020, family will receive friends 1:00-1:30pm, Tuesday, December 8, 2020; service, 1:30 p.m., Words of Comfort by, Waverly Braby.Interment, Berry Highland Memorial CemeteryArrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY