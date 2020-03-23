|
|
Glyn Allen Pratt
Sweetwater - Glyn Allen Pratt 78 of Sweetwater formerly of Knoxville passed away Saturday March 21, 2020.
He was a son of the late Harrison and Ruth Pratt.
Preceded in death his brother, Reford Pratt and sister, Louise Reed.
He was in the United States Army and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Gordon Pratt.
Sons and daughter-n-laws; Greg and DeeDee Pratt, Chad and Stacey Pratt; grandchildren, Kara and Jim Cabage, Caleb Pratt, Myleah Pratt, Hudson Pratt, Elin Pratt; great-granddaughter, Lilly Cabage, brother Darrell and Sue Pratt, and sister Bonnie and Ray Christy; two special nephews, Burt Gentry and Gary Gordon; and several other nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Conasauga Cemetery with grandson Caleb Pratt officiating. No formal visitation will be held.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020