Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
More Obituaries for Glynda Beeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glynda Collins Beeler


1938 - 2019
Glynda Collins Beeler Obituary
Glynda Collins Beeler

Knoxville - Glynda Collins Beeler -age 80, passed away on July 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her devoted family from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Glynda was born on August 22, 1938 in Gate City, VA and was raised in Rutledge, TN. She was a devout Christian who was an active member of West Side Baptist Church for 62 years. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, directed bible school, and lead the WMU. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and cooking huge meals for her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth Beeler; her parents, George and Peggy Collins; and her brothers, G.H. and Gale. She is survived by her daughters, Gwen Cameron and husband Rick, and Audrey Hurst and husband David; grandchildren, Ryan Atchley, Cory Atchley and wife Elise, and Elizabeth Callie Hurst; great grandchildren, Gracie and William Atchley; faithful defender and constant companion, Kita. She is also survived by her sister in law, Martha Beeler; and special friend, Kay Services. Several step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to Pat Reed and Misty Chasteen, her caregivers, Amedisys Hospice, Nurse Mike, and Aide, Kassiti. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Josh Greene officiating. The family will gather on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 12:45 PM at New Blackwell Baptist Church Cemetery, 210 Blackwell Branch Rd, Rutledge, TN 37861, for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 27 to July 28, 2019
