Goldie Fortson Carter
Goldie Fortson Carter, born August 27, 1930, went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emory L. Carter, her parents, Wilton E. and Mary Lou Fortson, siblings, Naomi McCall, Annette Fortson, and Wilton Fortson, Jr.
Goldie was raised in the Methodist Church (First AME Zion). Upon marriage to Emory Carter, she followed her husband and joined Rogers Memorial Baptist Church in 1962 and remained a faithful and active member for the next 57 years. To their happy union were born two children, Stephen Louis and Aurelia Joyce.
Goldie received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1952 (cum laude) from Knoxville College with a major in Elementary Education. She received a Master of Science degree with concentration in Library Science from Atlanta University (Clark-Atlanta) in 1962.
Among her many service roles within Rogers Memorial Baptist Church were adult secondary school teacher, circle member of the Jo Anna P. Moore Missionary Society, Mid-day Bible Study, Joy Club Senior Ministry, Deacon and Trustee Wives' Board member, and member of the Finance Committee.
In regards to her professional and civic affiliations, she began her employment with the library system (Carnegie Branch) and progressed over the years to First Assistant in the Technical Service Department of Lawson McGee Library. While in the role, she also served as Chairman of the Staff Association, and in advisory capacities to several other entities, such as Book Review Club, Policy and Procedure Committee, and Adult Book Selection Committee. She retired from the Public Library System in 1980.
In post-retirement, she worked at brief periods for Knoxville College Library and Knox County Government Library.
Professional Organizations included Tennessee Library Association, East Tennessee Library Association, Phyllis Wheatley Branch of the YWCA, Board of Directors of Sertoma Learning Center, Guild of the Beck Cultural Center, and one of the Charter Members of the Knoxville Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Organization and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Life Member.
She leaves to mourn her passing a son Stephen L. Carter (Marilyn), Douglasville, Georgia; daughter, Aurelia Carter Toure. Beloved grandsons, Brandon Carter and Michael Thompson, of Knoxville, and Whitley (Beau) Carter, of Douglasville, Georgia; and beloved granddaughter, Stephanie Elizabeth Carter, Auburn, Alabama; sisters Louella Haynes, Orange City, Florida and Malva Boyd; Jennifer Brinkley, niece, and Bethany Brinkley great niece, Knoxville, Tennessee; Michael Haynes, nephew, and great niece, Celeste Haynes, Alexandria, Virginia. Nieces, Carmen and Angela McCall, and nephew Reginald McCall, of Washington, DC, and two special friends, Johnnie Smith and Reverend A. Jean Delaney.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 12-1 with the Celebration of Life to begin at 1 at the Unity Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Michel S.E. Caldwell officiating. The final resting place will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens immediately following the service which will conclude with a dove release. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019