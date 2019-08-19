Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hines Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Goldie Langley Obituary
Goldie Langley

Maynardville - Goldie Langley - age 79 of Maynardville, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was a member of Oaks Chapel American Christian Church. Goldie enjoyed the outdoors doing her yard work and cherished her time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Teddie Langley; mother, Mary Shephard; and several other family members. Goldie is survived by her daughter, Vicky (Rick) Croxdale; granddaughter, Mandy (Craig) Chaffins; great grandsons, Nicolas and Elijah Chaffins; sisters, Margie Houser and Myrl Peters; several nieces and nephews; and other family members.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Freddie Parker officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Hines Creek Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Goldie Langley. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019
