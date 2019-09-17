Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Leslie Delaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Leslie Delaney Obituary
Gordon Leslie Delaney

Knoxville - Gordon Leslie Delaney- age 81, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Gordon was a veteran of the US Army and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Kate Delaney; son, Kevin Delaney; brothers, Fred and Gary Delaney; and sister, Ann Heath. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Wanda Delaney; daughters, Kristi Taylor and Kari Crain; grandchildren, Christopher (Carrie) Chandler and Harley Crain; and special nephew, Matt Heath. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will hold a memorial service at Eastwood Baptist Church at a later date. Bridges Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now