Gordon Leslie Delaney
Knoxville - Gordon Leslie Delaney- age 81, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Gordon was a veteran of the US Army and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Kate Delaney; son, Kevin Delaney; brothers, Fred and Gary Delaney; and sister, Ann Heath. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Wanda Delaney; daughters, Kristi Taylor and Kari Crain; grandchildren, Christopher (Carrie) Chandler and Harley Crain; and special nephew, Matt Heath. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will hold a memorial service at Eastwood Baptist Church at a later date. Bridges Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019