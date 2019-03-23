|
|
Gordon Louis Burnette
Sweetwater, TN
Louis Burnette age 56 of Sweetwater, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was a great person, son, husband and father and good to everyone.
Louis is preceded in death by his father, Bill Burnette. Grandparents, Ernest and Myrtle Burnette and James and Gladys Stephens. Also several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 29 1/2 years, Torri Burnette, mother, Frances Burnette, son and wife, Brandon and Megan Burnette, daughter and fiance, Amber Burnette and Andrew White, all of Sweetwater. Step-daughter, Tara Hemmenway, grandson, Chris Hemmenway and granddaughter, Anna Apgar, all of Texas. Grandsons, River and Ryder Burnette of Sweetwater. Along with a lot of in-laws.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm in Sweetwater Memory Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with the Eulogy by Frank Chapman.
Interment will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Fenders United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019