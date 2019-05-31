Resources
Gordon R. Norman, Jr.

Knoxville, TN

Gordon R. Norman, Jr. waltzed his way into Heaven on Sunday, May 26th after a valiant battle against cancer.

His life was blessed with many passions, most importantly among them: dancing, fishing, the Volunteers, and family.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roscoe & Alma Vandergriff, his father, Gordon R. Norman, Sr., and his sister, Virginia Sue Lusby. He is survived by his mother, Katherine Norman; his fiancée, Wanda Chasteen; his sister, Becky Nix & husband David Nix; children, Rhonda Buffalo & husband William Buffalo, Diana McGill & husband Darryl McGill, Crystal Norman, and Gordon R. Norman III; his grandchildren, Charlie Buffalo & wife Cayla Buffalo, Erica Calloway & husband Chris Calloway, Robert Buffalo, Brandon Perkins, Jackson Norman, and Seth McGill; and his great-grandchildren, James Calloway, Jaylen Perkins, Isaiah Buffalo, Carson Buffalo, Jordan Perkins, and Peyton Buffalo.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 31, 2019
