Gordon R. Sherman



Knoxville - Gordon R. Sherman died September 12, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. He was born in 1928 in Michigan. He grew up in Wisconsin and Chicago with his parents, Gordon and Myrtle Sherman, and his sisters Leatrice and Donna. He was always very proud of his Norwegian heritage. His family and friends called him "Herk."



He graduated from Amundsen High School in Chicago. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. There, he worked as a radar specialist and later became a member of the U.S. Air Force when that military branch was first created.



Gordon and Lois were married in California in 1951. She survives him along with their son Thor, their daughter Karen Daugherty, son-in-law Dave and grandson Daniel. He was very fond of his extended family including his mother-in-law Inga; brothers-in-law Jim, Phil and Al; sister-in-law Jean; nieces and nephews Patsy, Michael, Martha, Trina, Phillip, and Carrie Jo; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, professional colleagues and friends.



After his military service, he graduated from Iowa State with a Bachelor of Science degree. He then received a Masters degree from Stanford University and a PhD in Mathematics from Purdue University.



Gordon is a Professor Emeritus at the University of Tennessee where he served as the first Director of the University of Tennessee Computing Center from 1960 - 1992. He was the first Chairman of the Computer Science Department at the University of Tennessee and was active in many professional organizations. Gordon traveled extensively as a part of his work including trips to Japan, Chile, the Soviet Union and Scandinavia.



He loved music and was a huge fan of country music long before it was generally popular. He enjoyed solving mathematics problems and crossword puzzles, history, and was a fan of UT sports, the Masters Golf Tournament, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs.



Gordon will be laid to rest in the Columbarium at Messiah Lutheran Church. Due to the COVID pandemic, a small memorial gathering is being planned.



Memorial donations may be made to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital or to Messiah Lutheran Church, 6900 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.









