Gordon Wayne Headrick Obituary
Gordon Wayne Headrick

Strawberry Plains, TN

Gordon Wayne Headrick - age 70, of Strawberry Plains passed away surrounded by his loving family Thursday, February 21, 2019. Throughout Gordon's life he was known for many things. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran with the US Army, a member of the Shekinah Lodge, an usher for the University of Tennessee for 30 years, a charter member of Eastwood Baptist Church since 1975, and also the choir director of Eastwood Baptist Church for many years. Out of all of these achievements the most important things he ever accomplished was being a child of God, a loving husband and father, and a loyal friend. He is preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Lois Headrick; brothers, Jerry, Ray, Jimmy, Charles, David, Roy, Tom, Frank, and Johnny; sisters, Judy, Dorothy, Mary Helen, Betty Jean, and Mary Ruth. He survived by his loving wife of 44 years; Martha Beal Headrick; children, Shane (Robin) Headrick, and Stacey (Ernest) Butler; grandchildren, Blake, Kaley, Ameyah, Nathan, Blane, Baylor, Brooklynn, and Haven; brothers, Ed (Dolly) Headrick, and Mike Headrick; and also, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a funeral service with Masonic Rites to follow, officiated by Rev. Mike Sledge. Family and friends will meet at East TN Veterans Cemetery at 11:15 AM for a 11:30 AM graveside service with military honors. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
