Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN
Grace Butler "Stevens" McCurdy

Grace Butler "Mrs. Stevens" McCurdy

Knoxville - Grace Butler "Mrs. Stevens" McCurdy , age 103, passed away, Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents, Rev. William H. and Nellie Butler; sons, Billy, Steve, and Eugene Stevens.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Shirley Davenport, Gloria Hunter and Emma Yancy; a host of grand, great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends, 12:00- 1:00p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:00 p.m.

Interment Sherwood Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
