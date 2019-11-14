|
|
Grace Butler "Mrs. Stevens" McCurdy
Knoxville - Grace Butler "Mrs. Stevens" McCurdy , age 103, passed away, Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Rev. William H. and Nellie Butler; sons, Billy, Steve, and Eugene Stevens.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Shirley Davenport, Gloria Hunter and Emma Yancy; a host of grand, great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends, 12:00- 1:00p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:00 p.m.
Interment Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019