Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
113 West North Street
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-5033
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
Sweetwater, TN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Athens, TN
View Map
Grace Elizabeth LaPietra Obituary
Grace Elizabeth LaPietra

Sweetwater - Grace Elizabeth LaPietra, age 88, of Sweetwater, formerly of Long Island, NY., went to be with Jesus on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at her home. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Athens. Preceded in death by her parents: Margaret and William Rice, husband of 52 years: Joseph LaPietra, sister: Margaret Roy, brothers: James Monroe Rice, William Thomas Rice, James Joseph Rice, Walter Vincent Rice. Survivors include her daughter: Janice M. LaPietra, of Sweetwater, son and daughter-in-law: Joseph and Karen LaPietra, of Apex, NC., grandchildren: Joseph and Robin LaPietra, Jason LaPietra, all of NC., Scott Brown, of New Jersey, Tina Fahr, of New York, great-grandchildren: Angelina and Jayden LaPietra, Alec and Eric, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. followed by a rosary service. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Athens for a funeral mass, with Rev. Dr. John Orr officiating. Interment will be conducted at a later date in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on 5901 Lyons View Pike in Knoxville, TN 37919. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 28, 2019
