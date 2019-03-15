|
|
Grace Ellen Scates Beal
Maryville, TN
Grace Ellen Scates Beal - age 88, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019
at Asbury Place.
She was a member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church and co-owner of Volunteer Produce Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Rosa Scates; brothers, Junior, Howard, Douglas, and Houston Scates; sister, Lillian Moore; and great-grandson, William Brown.
Survivors: daughters, Linda (Larry) Blalock and Patti Sharpin; grandchildren, Kristie Cook, Tina Pearson, and Larry Blalock, Jr.; sister, Nellie Thomas; brothers, Odes and Donald Scates.
The family and friends will meet 8:45 a.m. Saturday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service and interment at 9:00 a.m. with Reverend Richard Richter, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane Knoxville, TN 37912.
Mrs. Beal's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019