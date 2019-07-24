|
Grace Greene
Knoxville - Grace Meador Greene, age 94, went to her heavenly home on July 20, 2019.
Grace passed away at Freedom Assisted Living, where she received amazing love and excellent care since October 2017. Grace was a member of Beulah United Methodist Church for 60 years, where she faithfully served for as long as she was physically able. She began Beulah's Hot Tamale venture and made thousands of delicious tamales to raise funds. She also volunteered at Vestal Food Pantry for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leighman and Grace Meador; brother, Walter Meador; sister, Kathryn Dillon; and husband of 64 years, Oscar (O.D.) Greene. Grace is survived by her son Glenn (Carolyn) Greene, granddaughter, Kelly (Ben) Mainor, and 3 great-grandchildren; Eli, Ethan and namesake, Emmy Grace. Grace worked at Rohm and Haas as an executive administrative assistant. She retired early to help care for her aging mother and granddaughter, Kelly, who Grace referred to as "the light of my life". Grace had a strong work ethic and was excellent at anything she did. Yet, she always maintained a humble spirit. She particularly enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, crafting and cooking. She loved camping, the mountains, and being outside. She also adored animals, especially, her beloved Beagle, "Dixie". A thankful attitude and giving spirit, Grace was a blessing to all who knew her. Grace set the example of the virtuous woman described in Proverbs 31. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace's memory to Beulah United Methodist Church or Interfaith Health Clinic. A visitation will be held in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00pm with a service following. Procession will follow to Beulah United Methodist Church for a 4:00pm Interment.
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920
(865)577-6666
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 24 to July 25, 2019