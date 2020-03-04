|
|
Grace J. Nance
Knoxville - Grace J. Nance age 87, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was a christian of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her father Samuel A. Johnson, mother Grace C. Johnson, three brothers, and three sisters. She is survived by her son Mark (Charlotte) Nance, daughter Celeste (Bill) McSpadden, grandsons Ty (Danielle) Nance, and Teddie Welch III, brother Larry (Sue) Johnson, and several nieces and nephews, and many special friends. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020