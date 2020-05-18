|
Grace Joy Williams Smith
Grace Joy Williams Smith was the eighth child born to the late Elder Robert E. Williams, Sr. and Goldie Williams on July 15, 1930. Grace was called to her eternal home on the evening of May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers and one sister: Robert E. Jr., Douglas R. Chester, Charles, Paul, Herbert, and Sharon; two stepdaughters.
Grace was united in Holy Matrimony to Elder Claude C. Smith, December 26,1965. They were married 43 years before his death in April, 2009.
She graduated from Tennessee State University with a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree. Grace retired from Knox County Schools with a career spanning 43 years of service. After retiring, she continued to teach as a substitute teacher.
The church was her love and she was a devoted member of Boyd Street Church of God Sanctified. She served in many capacities in the Church of God Sanctified body. She was a Sunday School teacher in her local church. For several years, she taught in Vacation Bible School at Cherry Street Church of God Sanctified. As a minister's wife, she served as treasurer of the Southeastern District Ministers' Wives Guild. She worked in the Foreign Field Ministry for over forty years. As a supporter of this ministry, she traveled to Jamaica carrying Bibles and much needed items for the churches there.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her sister, Marion Daniels and brother, Jimmy Williams; four step-grandchildren; devoted niece, Yvonne Liddell; a special guardian angel, Mamosa Foster and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Open visitation, Wednesday, 11:00-6:00 p.m., at Jarnigan's Chapel; Graveside service, 1:00 p.m., Thursday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, with live streaming service, Elder Ricky Cade.
Interment Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020